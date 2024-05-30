back to top
Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Shopian Gets Additional Charge in JammuAndKashmir

, May 30: The  Jammu and Government today assigned to Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Shopian, the additional responsibility of Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Shopian. He will hold this position alongside his current duties until further notice.

