Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Shopian Gets Additional Charge in JammuAndKashmir

JAMMU, May 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today assigned to Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Shopian, the additional responsibility of Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Shopian. He will hold this position alongside his current duties until further notice.
