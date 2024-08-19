back to top
    Azad not rejoining Congress party: DPAP Spokesperson

    , Aug 18: The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) spokesperson on Sunday clarified that the party Chairman and senior leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, is not rejoining the Congress Party.

    In a handout issued here, DPAP chief spokesperson Salman Nizami said that rumours are being spread by the Congress leaders of Jammu and for the last two weeks that Ghulam Nabi Azad and his party is joining Congress.

    “It is also being spread that Azad was approached by the Central Congress leadership to join the Congress Party,” Nizami said, adding that as chief spokesperson of the DPAP, on behalf of the party Chairman, he cleared that ever since Azad left the Congress Party, neither he (Azad) has approached any Congress leader nor any Congress leader has ever approached him directly or telephonically.

    “Thus, these rumours are totally baseless and false, just to create confusion and break our party,” the DPAP leader said.

    He stated that Azad has requested all party leaders and workers not to get into this trap and has also requested that the media persons not to give any importance to these rumours.

    Notably, Azad, on September 26, 2022, floated the new political outfit DAP with three agendas in Jammu and Kashmir, including the restoration of full statehood, the right to land, and employment to native domiciles.

    Azad ended his over-five-decade-long association with Congress on August 26, 2022, and launched DPAP.

