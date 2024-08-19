back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirNC to announce candidates after notification for first phase of J&K polls
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    NC to announce candidates after notification for first phase of J&K polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 18: The Conference will announce its candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and after the notification for the first phase of the three-phased polls, the Party's Vice President Omar Abdullah said here on Sunday.

    The notification for the first phase is scheduled to be issued on August 20. Polling is scheduled to take place on September 18.

    “It has not been even two days since the announcement (of polls). Give us some time, we are making preparations. The notification for the first phase will be issued on August 20. We will announce our candidates after that and hope for our success,” Abdullah told reporters here.

    He was asked as to when the party would announce its candidates for the polls.

    To a question about BJP's charge that the NC was showing overconfidence after Abdullah told a private TV news channel that the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, in its first order of after elections, will pass a resolution against the Centre's decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status, the NC leader said it does not behove the BJP to talk about overconfidence.

    “The BJP has set a new example of overconfidence. Who gave the slogan of 400-par in the polls? Not me. It was the BJP's slogan. Then they talked about 370 (seats), but where did they stop? At 240. It is better for the BJP not to talk about overconfidence.

    “I have only said that we are hopeful that if the people support us and we get an opportunity to govern. We are not counting the number of seats which BJP always has, I remember in 2014 assembly elections, they said 45 seats. It does not behove the BJP to talk about this. Let them talk about themselves, and let us talk about ourselves,” he added.

    Meanwhile, a former PDP legislator from Karnah, Javid Mirchal, joined the NC and was welcomed into the party fold by Abdullah and other senior leaders.

    “It is the good fortune of the NC that such a leader, who is connected with the people and has a close relation with the people, today joined the NC. It is also a sign of which way the wind is blowing,” the NC vice president said.

    He said Mirchal did not set any preconditions for his joining.

    “There was no bargaining. When he met me, he only talked about the people of Karnah. He only said that the area should be developed and there should be real representation and people's issues should be resolved. We have assured him that if God wills and the NC is able to form the government, then surely we will address the issues of Karnah,” Abdullah said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Azad not rejoining Congress party: DPAP Spokesperson
    Next article
    BJP will have no pre-poll alliance in J&K: Raina
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Former minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joins BJP We want tourism, not terrorism: Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 17: Ahead of the Assembly elections, former...

    SC takes cognisance of Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, hearing on Aug 20

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: The Supreme Court on Sunday took suo motu...

    Congress appoints Gokul Butail as War Room Chairperson for J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 18: The Congress has appointed senior leader...

    Media Committees constituted for examining cases of paid news, Advt

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 17: In the wake of scheduled Assembly...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joins BJP We want tourism,...

    J&K Polls: MHA asks CAPFs to retain forces after Amarnath Yatra

    SC takes cognisance of Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, hearing on Aug 20