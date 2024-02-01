Avalanche Warning Issued For 8 Districts Of Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Feb 1: Authorities on Thursday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) said a “medium danger” level avalanche is likely to occur at 2400 metres above sea level in the higher reaches of Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts of Kashmir valley in the next 24 hours.

Similar warnings have been issued in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts of Jammu division during the next 24 hours, they said.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Upper reaches of these districts received light to moderate snowfall during the past several days.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in view of any emergency. (Agencies)