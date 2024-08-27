Assembly Polls Litmus Test For Govt

Albeit the people in J&K want peace and prosperity to thrive but the situation on ground is quite volatile especially in context with presence of foreign terrorists as day in day out the reports regarding suspicious movement of possible terror mongers emanate from different parts of the Union Territory with more instances coming from Jammu region.

The government has taken a daring step by giving nod to polls in J&K despite the fact that several helmsmen taking care of security in the region have averred about violence mongers entering Indian soil by way of infiltration as only a day before the DGP had said that the infiltrators might have used a tunnel to breach border security and come to this side. Under such a condition when there is apprehension of large groups of terrorists walking in various pockets of Union Territory, the holding of elections is a challenging task as rogue nation Pakistan will take all possible routes to disrupt peace in the region especially during the polls.

All said and done, the prospect of holding Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir amid reports of an influx of foreign terrorists presents a significant security challenge for the government. The latest incident involving Village Defence Guards (VDGs) opening fire after detecting suspicious movement in Rajouri District highlights the tense environment and the potential for volatility. Ensuring the safety of both voters and candidates will require meticulous planning, enhanced intelligence operations, and coordinated security efforts.

The infiltration of foreign ultras poses a dual threat viz. destabilization through direct attacks and the creation of fear that could lower voter turnout and disrupt the democratic process. The government must balance its commitment to restoring democratic processes with the need to maintain security across sensitive areas. There is the risk that terrorist activities could shift the focus of elections from governance and development to security, overshadowing other critical issues. Any lapses in security could undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process and erode public confidence. Thus, holding elections under these conditions will be a true litmus test for the government's ability to safeguard democracy in a highly sensitive and complex region.