    Airtel to bring Apple video, music content for its customers later this year

    NEW DELHI: Airtel customers will get to access Apple TV+ and Apple Music content through video streaming platform Xstream and Wynk Music app later this year. Airtel and Apple have signed a deal to this effect, the telecom operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Under the partnership, Airtel Xstream customers will be able to explore and award-winning content on Apple TV+ which will come bundled with premium Airtel WiFi and postpaid plans.

    Similarly, Apple Music will be accessible for Wynk Premium users, according to the statement.

    “Apple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and globally,” Bharti Airtel chief marketing officer and EVP customer experience, Amit Tripathi said.

     

