Building the foundation for the future: The struggles of adolescent girls in slums

Despite government initiatives, the young girls are often deprived of education facilities as they have to work and shoulder domestic responsibilities

Harshali Neelkanth Zalke

In Narrow lanes of Baba Ramdev Nagar, a slum in Jaipur, 12-year-old Pooja (name changed) cradles her three-year-old brother while her mother Sharda cooks nearby. Pooja obediently runs back and forth fetching water and other necessities as her mother instructs.

In contrast, her 8-year-old brother plays undisturbed. The scene takes a poignant turn when a friend of Pooja's, returning from school, stops by. Pooja's eyes light up as they discuss school, revealing her longing for education. But when asked why Pooja isn't attending school, Sharda interjects, “If she goes to school, who will look after the children?” Pooja's dreams seem to slip further from her grasp.

Sharda and her husband, daily wage labourers, are among the many families in Baba Ramdev Nagar, a slum of over 500 people. Predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Castes and Tribes, including Lohars (blacksmiths), Jogis, Kalbeliyas, and daily labourers, these families have migrated from remote rural areas of Rajasthan, driven by the hope of better employment opportunities in the city. While some families have settled permanently, others migrate seasonally, depending on the availability of work.

However, the migration process and the economic hardships it brings take the greatest toll on the education of children, particularly girls. The struggle to make ends meet often forces families to prioritize immediate survival over long-term investments like education.

In these situations, girls bear the brunt of the burden. The economic strain on the household disproportionately affects girls compared to boys, stunting not only their education but also their physical and mental development.

Another story echoes Pooja's in this slum—14-year-old Asha (name changed), the eldest of four siblings. With her parents working as scrap dealers, Asha is left to care for her siblings and manage the household. On days when her mother cannot work, Asha steps in. Despite her strong desire to learn, Asha hasn't seen the inside of a classroom since fifth grade.

Her education, like that of many girls in the slum, halted as she took on responsibilities at home.An elderly resident, Kanti, questions, “If the girl goes to school, who will take care of the house and the younger siblings?” Yet, she remains silent on why these responsibilities aren't placed on the boys.Akhilesh Mishra, a social worker who has been active in the slum for eight years, points out, “There is still a lack of awareness about educating girls in urban slums like Baba Ramdev Nagar. Economic challenges and a lack of social consciousness about the importance of education lead parents to prioritize income over schooling, often dragging children into child labor.”

He adds that although the government has launched programs to promote girls' education, the distance girls in Baba Ramdev Nagar maintain from school prevents them from benefiting. IndiaSpend's report highlights a concerning trend: while primary school dropout rates for girls in 2021-22 were 1.35%, this figure jumped to 12.25% at the secondary level. The report underscores the urgent need for not just policy implementation but also grassroots awareness. Societal awareness is critical to ensuring girls' education is valued as highly as boys'. The struggle for education is most pronounced for adolescent girls, particularly in urban poverty-stricken areas like Baba Ramdev Nagar. Though some urban areas are beginning to reduce barriers to education, the girls in this slum continue to fight for their right to learn.

In Baba Ramdev Nagar, the pursuit of education for girls like Pooja and Asha faces formidable obstacles. Economic hardships and entrenched societal norms prioritize immediate survival over long-term education, leaving many girls out of school. Despite government initiatives, the gap in educational attainment remains wide due to factors such as child labor and domestic responsibilities disproportionately shouldered by girls. Addressing these challenges is crucial for breaking the cycle of poverty and securing a brighter future for these young girls.

The writer is a grassroots

Charkha Features