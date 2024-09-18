back to top
    Assembly Complexes being ungraded, renovation of MLA Hostels

    , Sept 17: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today conducted a comprehensive review focusing on several critical issues concerning the upgradation and renovation of Assembly complexes at Jammu and Srinagar, as well as the MLA hostels and availability of staff for smooth functioning of the Assembly once the elections are completed here.

    During the meeting, Chief Secretary was briefed on the progress of works going on in these complexes. He emphasized the need to expedite the completion of these projects while ensuring adherence to quality standards.

    Dulloo also reviewed key infrastructural components including fire safety measures, public address systems, Wi-Fi connectivity, and the functionality of lifts within the Assembly Secretariat.

    In addition to the Assembly complex upgradations, the Chief Secretary assessed the renovation efforts made towardsmaking MLA hostels functional in both the cities. He received updates on the repair status and directed concerned authorities to continue their efforts to meet deadlines.

    The meeting also addressed the procurement and purchase of new vehicles.The Secretary of Motor Garages informed that the order for purchasing 21 new vehicles has been placed, providing the model wise description of these vehicles also.

    Security arrangements for Ministers and availability of bullet proof vehicles were also reviewed.

    Furthermore, Dulloo instructed the Commissioner Secretary, GAD to issue necessary orders for posting of requisite staff for the working of the Legislative Assembly besides making arrangements for functioning of ministers at Civil Secretariat complex.

    Chief Secretary directed the Resident Commissioner to ensure the timely completion of all repair and renovation works and to maintain the availability of vehicles as soon as the assembly is constituted here in the UT.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

