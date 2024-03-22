Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained as AAP announces nationwide protests

New Delhi, Mar 22: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced a nationwide protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party has also invited INDIA bloc to join.

The AAP on Friday accused the Mumbai police of high-handedness while they were protesting in the early hours against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

AAP's Maharashtra president Preeti Sharma Menon said their workers were shoved and beaten and women were detained in the night.



She alleged some of the workers were even punched.



Various constituents of the INDIA bloc condemned Kejriwal's arrest and claimed that the BJP is scared of the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and acting out of panic to create problems for the opposition.

11:39 22 Mar

Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.



The two ministers were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area.



The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government.



The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg — where the headquarters of both the parties are located — and blocked it for traffic.

10:17 22 Mar

Kejriwal family under ‘house arrest': AAP leader Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai says he is not being allowed to meet Arvind Kejriwal's family, adding that the family has been placed under ‘house arrest'.



Arvind Kejriwal's family under ‘house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

10:15 22 Mar

AAP worried about Kejriwal's security in ED custody: Atishi

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is worried about the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has Z+ security cover, in ED custody.



Atishi said this is for the first time in India's democratic history that a national party's chief has been arrested before the Lok Sabha polls.



“ED has not been able to produce a single evidence. This shows how fearful the BJP is of Arvind Kejriwal,” she charged.



“They know that only one leader can challenge them which is is why they are making every attempt to trample Arvind Kejriwal and AAP,” the minister added.

09:31 22 Mar

What legal experts say

09:30 22 Mar

ED to produce Kejriwal before court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here by the ED on Friday for obtaining his remand for custodial interrogation in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, officials said.



A team of doctors and medics were seen entering the ED office in central Delhi in the morning where Kejriwal has been housed after the arrest.



The hospital staff is understood to have been called by the ED for conducting a basic medical checkup of the politician before he is taken to the court.



The ED may seek a 10-day custody of Kejriwal from the court alleging his continued “non-cooperation” in the investigation and to ascertain his personal role and that of his party in connection with the liquor policy and irregularities as alleged by the agency.



08:53 22 Mar

Rahul Gandhi to meet Kejriwal's family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family and assured them support following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday.



Rahul Gandhi will try to meet either Kejriwal or his family to offer further legal assistance, said source.







08:40 22 Mar

Security beefed up near BJP headquarters

Delhi Police on Friday morning beefed up security with heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading on roads leading to BJP headquarters where AAP leaders and workers will stage protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gears have have also been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the area.



The traffic police have requested commuters to avoid routes leading to central Delhi in the anticipation of huge gathering of AAP workers.



Roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office in central Delhi have been closed.



AAP leaders have asked party workers to reach the BJP headquarters and commence a protest at 10 am on Friday against Kejriwal's arrest.







08:38 22 Mar

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party plans big protests

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party plans big protests against Arvind Kejriwal's arrests today. Party has asked its supporters to reach Amb Sahib Gurdwara by 12 noon, to start the protests. Amb Sahib Gurdwara is in Mohali. Chief Spokesperson of AAP, Punjab, Malvinder Singh Kang, said that volunteers have already started reaching Mohali for the protests. The protest will be led by the state unit's working president, Budh Ram. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is leaving for Delhi to participate in protest there.

