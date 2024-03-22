Search
Archaeological Survey of India team begins survey of Bhojshala complex in tribal-dominated Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

By: Northlines

Dhar, Mar 22: A team of the Archaeological Survey of (ASI) Friday began a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex in the morning. It was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials.

“The survey has begun at the Bhojshala. We have provided all the logistical support that the ASI team needed to conduct it. Adequate security measures were taken for the exercise and there is peace in the town,” Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told sources.

A heavy police force has been deployed at the site, eyewitnesses said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed ASI to carry out within six weeks a ‘scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.

