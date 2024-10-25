‘Army steadfast in counter-insurgency ops’

Srinagar, Oct 24: The Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Thursday visited Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) Kilo at Shalteng Garrison on Srinagar outskirts to review the security situation.

He exhorted troops to stay vigilant and steadfast in their operations.

Lt Gen Kumar was accompanied by the Srinagar based Chinar Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava during his visit to Kilo Force division in Srinagar.

The Army commander during his visit exhorted all ranks to uphold professionalism, stay vigilant and steadfast in counter-terror operations.