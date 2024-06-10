back to top
Army launches integrated generator monitoring, control system 'Vidyut Rakshak'
India

Army launches integrated generator monitoring, control system ‘Vidyut Rakshak’

New Delhi, Jun 10: A tech-based innovation — an integrated generator monitoring, protection and control system — developed by the Indian Army was launched on Monday.

 

‘Vidyut Rakshak', developed by the Army Design Bureau (ADB) was launched here by the Army's Vice Chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, in his message, appreciated the ADB and said, “While the Indian Army is observing the ‘Year of Tech Absorption', this milestone success of Vidyut Rakshak from ‘innovation to induction' sets precedence and signifies Indian Army's commitment and efforts to leverage as a catalyst for transformative change.”

 

Vidyut Rakshak is an Internet of Things-enabled integrated generator monitoring, protection and control system. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of interrelated devices that connect and exchange data with other IoT devices and the cloud.

 

“The innovation is applicable on all existing generators held with the Indian Army, irrespective of their type, make, rating and vintage. Apart from monitoring generator parameters, it enables fault prediction, and prevention and automates manual operation through a user-friendly interface, saving manpower,” a senior official said.

 

The launch event on Monday encompassed the roll-out of the first production units of Vidyut Rakshak.

 

Lt Gen Dwivedi remotely switched on generators located in and 's Srinagar and viewed the parameters of the generators remotely. He appreciated the initiatives of ADB in the domain of tech absorption, the official said.

 

During Aero 2023, an MoU was signed between the Indian Army and Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, for ‘Production of Innovations', the Army said.

 

Through this MoU, Vidyut Rakshak was steered as the first such innovation whose transfer of technology was concluded with a production agency in a formal ceremony held in the presence of Gen Pande during the ‘Indian Army Ideas and Innovation Competition' on December 5, 2023, in New Delhi, the official said.

 

Vidyut Rakshak has been developed by Major Rajprasad R S and was displayed recently during the ‘Exercise Bharat Shakti' and was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Army said.

 

Recently, the Army also secured a patent for another innovation of Major Rajprasad called ‘Portable Multi-Target Detonation Device', which has already been inducted in the Indian Army, it said.

 

 

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Nawaz wish Modi on electoral victory
