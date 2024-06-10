8 Students of AESL from Jammu achieve top ranks in JEE Advanced 2024

Jammu Tawi: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces the outstanding achievement of 8 of its students from Jammu who became top scorers in the prestigious JEE Advanced 2024 examination. This remarkable feat is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the high-quality coaching provided by AESL. The results were released by IIT Madras.Notable students are Mohammad Maayiz Mattoo who secured AIR 2977 and Musaib Bin Bashir secured AIR 3207 amongst others.The students enrolled in AESL's classroom program to prepare for JEE Advanced, widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams globally. They attribute their remarkable success to their rigorous understanding of concepts and strict adherence to a disciplined study schedule. “We are grateful that Aakash has helped us with both. But for the content and coaching from AESL, we would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time,” the students expressed.Congratulating the students on their extraordinary achievement, Parmeshwar Jha, Regional Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “We congratulate the students for their exemplary feat. Their achievement speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish our students all the best in their future endeavors.”JEE Advanced is conducted annually for students who have qualified JEE Mains organized by one of the IITs yearly. While JEE Main is for admission to several National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other center-aided engineering colleges in India, JEE Advanced is considered as the sole prerequisite for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). However, Students must appear for JEE Main to sit for JEE Advanced.A total number of 180,200 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2024. A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2024.Aakash offers comprehensive IIT-JEE coaching through various course formats tailored for high school and higher secondary school students. Recently, Aakash has intensified its focus on developing Computer-Based Training. Its innovative iTutor platform delivers recorded video lectures, enabling students to engage in self-paced learning and catch up on missed sessions. Moreover, mock tests simulate real exam conditions, equipping students with the necessary familiarity and confidence to tackle the examination effectively.