Army installs 104 feet long National Flag along LoC in Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 21: Army's Chinar Corps on Tuesday installed a high mast 104 feet national flag along the Line of Control at Teetwal area of Kupwara district.

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai dedicated to the citizens a high mast 104 feet national flag “Azmat-e-Hind” on LoC at Tithwal today.

The event was attended by civil dignitaries, Ex Service men and School children also.

The General officer Commanding 15 Corps lso inaugurated the 1st edition of Tiranga Cup-2023 Cricket Tournament at Shan-e-Tithwal Cricket Ground aimed to promote sports & young talent in Kashmir.

As many as 32 teams from Karnah area of the district are participating in the 23 day event that begins today.

