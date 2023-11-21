Kashmir Valley grips in cold, Srinagar experiences season’s first coldest night

Dense fog disrupts flight operations

Srinagar, Nov 21: Kashmir valley continues to be in grip of the cold conditions as Srinagar experienced the season's coldest night with temperature dipping to -1.2°C on Tuesday, officials said.

Due to the intense fog in the early hour, all morning flights at the Srinagar International Airport were delayed due to reduced visibility. However, the flight operations were restored after the visibility improved at the airport, officials said.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicted that the shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 27 over many places of Kashmir Division.

The weather will remain generally dry today and tomorrow, however, it will turn generally cloudy with the possibility of light Rain or snow at isolated higher reaches on November 23, the MeT office said.

From November 24 to 26 the weather is likely to remain dry, it said and added that from November 27 to 30 the weather will remain generally cloudy with the chance of light rain or snow at isolated higher reaches.

“Overall there is no significant weather activity till the end of November”, the MeT office said.

It said a dip in minimum temperature is observed over all stations of Kashmir Division with lowest minimum temperature recorded at Konibal (-4.4°C), Pahalgam (-2.9°C), Gulmarg(-0.6°C), Kupwara (-0.8°C), Qazigund (-0.8°C), Banihal (2.8°C) and Srinagar (-1.2°C)on Tuesday.

Most parts of the Kashmir valley including Srinagar were gripped with the haze and fog forced commuters to while keeping on the headlights amid dim visibility due to thick fog.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, experienced the season's coldest night on Tuesday and the minimum temperature was recorded at -1.2°C against the -o.8°C recorded the previous night.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national recorded a minimum of-0.8°C against -0.4 ° recorded the previous night.

The minimum temperature at the tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir sees a further dip on Tuesday and was recorded at -2.8°C against the -2.6°C recorded a day ago.

Kupwara settled on -0.8°C for the second consecutive day on Tuesday against the 1.2 degree Celsius recorded the previous night while Kokernag dipped to -0.2°C against 1.2°C recorded a day ago.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir had slight improvement Tuesday and recorded a low of -0.6°C against the -1.2°C the previous night, MeT office said.