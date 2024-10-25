Army focused on dismantling terror ecosystem, facilitating education in J&K: Northern Army Commander

JAMMU, Oct 25: Peace, prosperity, and the improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir are a result of concerted and synergised efforts by the Army and other agencies, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Friday.

On the recent rise in terrorist attacks in Kashmir, he said it was discussed at a Unified Headquarters meeting in Srinagar on Thursday and a strategy was formulated. But he refused to divulge details.

However, he said the focus is on breaking the cycle of violence, dismantling the terror ecosystem, empowering the youth and women, facilitating education, promoting sports, and reviving the region's rich historical and cultural heritage.

“The core of this strategy is to strengthen the relationship between citizens and soldiers while encouraging nationalist and mainstream narratives, particularly among youths,” the Army Commander told reporters here.

He said the security forces have been able to neutralise 720 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years. “As far as residual terrorists are concerned, multiple agencies keep updating figures. They are varying between 120 to 130. Now, the recruitment figures are in single digits… and is at its lowest.”

He said that the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control and focused counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland have created an environment of peace and development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The adversary is frustrated due to our successes. Their aim is to push terrorists across, but we have foiled infiltration attempts. Their goal is to instill fear among the population, but we will not allow it,” he stated.

He said that the peace, prosperity, and improved security situation is due to the concerted and synergised efforts of the Indian Army and all other agencies and stakeholders. “The Indian Army will continue to strive to provide a secure environment to the people of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.”

“Our endeavors in kinetic and non-kinetic operations have facilitated greater security,” he said.

Referring to the security situation in the Jammu region, he said that various agencies are undertaking operations to achieve the desired outcomes.

“Village Defence Groups (VDGs) have ensured the security of remote areas for decades. The VDG setup is being strengthened, with over 600 VDGs being established and 10,000 modern weapons provided to them. They are also being trained,” he said.

“Through integrated military and social outreach efforts, we are contributing to the broader process of nation-building,” he said.

He noted that the synergy between the Indian Army, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces, police and intelligence agencies has yielded substantial benefits.