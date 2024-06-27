back to top
Apni Party Declares Dissolution of Kashmir Province Groups

, June 27: Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari led Apni Party on Thursday announced dissolution of all province frontal organizations with immediate effect.
“It is hereby ordered that all frontal organisations of  Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (Kashmir province), including the Youth Wing, Women Wing and ST Wing, are dissolved with immediate effect.
The unprecedented development is largely attributed to the Apni Party's debacle in recently held Parliamentary elections.

