Anti-Infiltration Ops: Terrorist’s body recovered in Uri

Srinagar, June 23: Security forces on Sunday recovered body of a terrorist killed in an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in Uri sector.

“One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration Operation that was launched on 22 Jun in the Uri Sector; Operations are continuing,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The security forces had launched an operation in Gohallan area of Uri sector on Saturday after noticing suspicious movement of two men near the LoC.

Sources had said two terrorists were believed to have been killed. However, only body of one terrorist has been recovered so far.