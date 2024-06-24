Protect Amarnath pilgrims from anti-national element: IGP Birdi

Srinagar, June 23: Ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V.K. Birdi emphasised the need for appropriate and sustained security measures to protect the pilgrims from any harm by the Anti-National Elements (ANEs) during the pilgrimage.

The 52-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra will begin on June 29 and culminate on August 19 in the Kashmir Himalayas.

Chairing a security meeting on Saturday with the officers of Police and CAPFs, Birdi stressed the need for appropriate, robust, and sustained security measures to protect the pilgrims from any harm by ANEs.

He also visited the Navyug Tunnel to Chandanwari to inspect the security arrangements to be put in place along the Yatra route and at various camping sites on Saturday, a police statement said.

The inspection of the security bandobast was aimed at ensuring a safe and seamless pilgrimage for all participants.

Emphasis was laid on monitoring, strict vigil and patrolling to prevent security breaches. The security arrangements at various camping sites were also closely examined by the IGP Kashmir.

The inspection included an evaluation of on-ground deployment, Access control, AS check teams, and their paraphernalia, besides surveillance systems and emergency response protocols.

The IGP, while lauding the efforts of police and CAPFs in maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness, stressed upon them to maintain the same spirit during the entire period of SANJY-2024.

At Chandanwari, IGP Kashmir took a detailed review of the security measures put in place for the yatra with the officers of police and CAPFs.

They also discussed the current security scenario and strategies to further strengthen the safety of the yatra. They deliberated upon coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and contingency plans to address any potential threats.

Birdi reiterated the commitment of police and CAPFs to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims. He also urged the officers to remain alert and proactive in their duties.

IGP Kashmir was briefed by the officers about the proposed security measures and arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2024.

The briefing included Access Control, ASCs, arrangements for camp security, use of modern and technical gadgets, road opening parties, laterals, preparations for disaster management, etc.

The officers were also directed by the chairing officer to ensure better coordination and synergy with different security agencies working on ground for the peaceful conduct of the yatra.

He also directed the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets/technology including CCTVs, and drones, so as to enhance the security surveillance grid and thwart the evil designs of ANEs and terrorists.