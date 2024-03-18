Ambrane’s ‘MiniVac 01’ portable vacuum cleaner, available at an attractive price of ₹1499/

New Delhi: Introducing the revolutionary MiniVac 01, Ambrane's groundbreaking portable vacuum cleaner! This compact powerhouse redefines your cleaning routine with unmatched efficiency. Available at an incredible price of just ₹1499/-, you can now conveniently purchase it from Flipkart India and the official Ambrane website, accompanied by a reliable 365-day warranty for added assurance.

Weighing a mere 142g, the MiniVac 01 stands as the epitome of lightweight convenience, becoming your ultimate grab-and-go cleaning companion. Its exceptional 3200 RPM power speed and 4000 Pa suction capability effortlessly eradicate dirt and debris from any surface, all supported by a durable metal blade that ensures thorough cleanliness.

Empowered by a robust 70W motor and dual 2000mAh batteries, revel in up to 20 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning prowess. Moreover, its advanced HEPA filtration system guarantees allergen-free air by capturing even the tiniest particles, maintaining a pristine and healthy environment within your living spaces.

Crafted from high-grade ABS material, this vacuum cleaner is built to withstand the test of time, promising durability with each use. Tailored with a range of versatile attachments and an LED indicator Charging Cable, the MiniVac 01 seamlessly adapts to diverse cleaning needs, ensuring a comprehensive and satisfying cleaning experience.