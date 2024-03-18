Samsung announces ‘Holi Sale’ with ‘mega’ offers

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, a consumer electronics brand, has launched its exclusive Holi Sale with bumper offers and cashback on a variety of Samsung products such as Galaxy Smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories & wearables, Samsung TVs, and other digital appliances. These offers will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Consumers will get up to 22.5% cashback (Up to INR 25000) on leading Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

During the Holi extravaganza which will begin from March 15th and extend till March 26th, select models of Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, and flagship models of Galaxy Z Series will be available at up to 60% off. Consumers can also avail up to 45% off on purchasing Galaxy laptops such as Galaxy Book4 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and Galaxy Book3. Consumers buying select models of Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories can get up to 55% off.

Consumers purchasing premium and lifestyle models of Samsung televisions can avail up to 48% off with an additional exchange benefit of up to INR 15250. Consumers buying select models of Neo QLED will also get an assured special gift of a 50″ Serif television.

During the sale, consumers buying Samsung digital appliances such as refrigerators will get up to 49% off, on select models and may also get exchange benefits up to INR 15125. Select models of Samsung WindfreeTM AC will be available at up to 39% off with an additional 5% off on purchase of two or more ACs. Under the festive sale offer, consumers also get a free installation worth INR 1415.Consumers purchasing select models of EcobubbleTM range of fully automatic washing machines will get up to 50% off with exchange benefits up to INR 15125.

On purchase of microwaves such as 28 litreSlimFry Microwave and 32 litre Wi-Fi enabled Bespoke Microwave, consumers can avail up to 45% off. On purchase of smart monitors and gaming monitors, consumers can avail up to 59% off, with bank cashback up to 20%, and cart discount up to INR 3000.