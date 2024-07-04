Ambrane launches MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand – Aerosync Duo, Available on Amazon for ₹2999

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi: Ambrane, a leading Indian brand in consumer electronics and mobile accessories, has announced its latest innovation – the AeroSync Duo MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand. This cutting-edge product offers dual magnetic charging with a total output of 20W, enabling simultaneous charging of iPhone and Apple AirPods. The AeroSync Duo is available for ₹2999 on Amazon and the Ambrane website.

Lightweight and portable, the AeroSync Duo is an ideal dual charging solution for desks, enhancing workspace efficiency with its elegant design. Crafted from premium metal and featuring stylish LED indicators, it adds a touch of sophistication to any setup. Powered by Ambrane's trademarked BoostedSpeed™ technology, the AeroSync Duo delivers up to 15W for MagSafe-compatible devices and 7.5W for other Qi-enabled devices, making it versatile for charging various gadgets, including mobile phones and TWS earbuds. Its high-powered 27W Type-C PD input ensures fast and efficient power transfer.

Equipped with SafeCharge Technology, Aerosync Duo ensures safety against over-voltage, over-current, overheating, and short-circuiting for reliable operation. The Charging Station offers versatile charging orientations with its rotating charging pad and adjustable wand, supporting charging in both landscape and portrait orientations for added convenience.

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Rajpal, Founder of Ambrane India, stated, “With the increasing use of mobile and connected devices, charging solutions must be adaptable and efficient. The AeroSync Duo Wireless Charger Stand is a one-stop solution for organization and efficiency. Our goal is to enhance user convenience by integrating advanced technology with elegant design.”