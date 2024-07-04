Europe and America both need from India refined petroleum products

Er.Rajesh Pathak

In his book ‘Why Bharat Matters' foreign minister, S Jaishanker, in one place writes which could be paraphrased as that the foreign policy matters not only when nation is in distress. Yours security as an individual, employment , quality of your life and such others also subsumed into it. It has to do with the VISA a student seeks, as also making it easy for the entrepreneur to have access to global market. For the professionals in the service sectors flourishing diplomatic relations abroad helps more in paving out the way amid the web of regulatory hurdles. In the investment for the economy, the transfer of the technology and attainment of highest level of better execution of agreement thereof , it has its role that can't be dispensed with. The Russia- Ukraine war, followed with embargo on Russian crude oil , thereafter making the trade , that's too , in Indian rupees for Russian oil – this all could get materialized owing to long diplomatic efforts backed by deep tactical exercises .

if now India has got to be the biggest supplier to Europe of Vacuum gas oil-diesel-jet fuel credit goes to the diplomatic approach done with national interest superseding everything . Today it is over 3.50 lakhs barrel of refined fuel oil products that India exports to Europe. Though the public sector units such as IOCL and HPCL could also do the process of refinement, but due to lack of capacity private sector replaced them ,giving most crucial contribution of increasing foreign exchange reserve of the country.

India has become one of the key refiners of Asia of the oil with the capacity of 5 million barrels per day. Apart from Europe, in today's scenario America is also importing VGO (vacuum gas oil)from India . It is from Vadinaar port of Gujarat that the VGO is exported to US and Europe . Vadinaar is the same place which has the country's second biggest oil refinery , NAARYA; while the world's biggest , that's of Reliance lies near in Jamnagar.

Notably, it is on the crude oil coming from Russia that the sanction is imposed by the western countries , but not on refined petroleum products ferried from other countries.