    Europe and America both need from India refined petroleum products

    Er.Rajesh Pathak

    In his book ‘Why Bharat Matters' foreign minister, S Jaishanker, in one place writes which  could be paraphrased as that the foreign policy matters not only when nation is in distress. Yours security as an individual,  employment , quality of your life and such others also subsumed into it. It has to do with the VISA a student seeks, as also making  it easy for the entrepreneur to have  access to global market. For the professionals in the service sectors flourishing diplomatic relations abroad  helps more in paving out the way amid the web of regulatory hurdles. In the investment for the , the transfer of the and attainment of highest level of better execution of  agreement   thereof , it has its role that can't be dispensed with.  The Russia- Ukraine war, followed with embargo on Russian crude oil , thereafter making the  trade , that's too , in Indian rupees for Russian oil – this all could get materialized owing to long diplomatic efforts backed by deep tactical exercises .

    if now  India has got to be the biggest supplier  to Europe of Vacuum  gas oil-diesel-jet fuel  credit goes to  the  diplomatic approach  done  with interest superseding   everything . Today it  is over 3.50 lakhs barrel of refined fuel oil products  that India exports to Europe.  Though the public sector units such as IOCL and HPCL could also  do the process of refinement,   but due to lack of capacity  private sector replaced them ,giving most crucial contribution of increasing foreign  exchange   reserve of the country.

    India has become  one of the key refiners of Asia of the oil with the capacity of 5 million barrels per day. Apart from Europe, in today's scenario America is also importing VGO (vacuum gas oil)from India . It is from Vadinaar port of Gujarat that the VGO is exported to US and Europe . Vadinaar is the same place which has  the country's second biggest oil refinery , NAARYA; while the 's biggest ,  that's of Reliance lies near in Jamnagar.

    Notably, it is on the crude oil coming from Russia that the sanction is imposed  by the western countries , but not on refined petroleum products ferried from other countries.

     

     

     

     

