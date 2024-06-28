back to top
Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Railways To Add Special Trains, Trips From July 3

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 28: In view of the two-month long that commenced from here on Friday, the Indian Railways will be adding on train trips to  Jammu and also launching new trains from July 3.

Railway sources said to facilitate convenience of pilgrims visiting  Jammu from across the country for the annual pilgrimage, Indian Railways has announced to increase the frequency of two festival special trains running from Jammu.
They said that a total of 18 trips of train number 04075-04076 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-New Delhi reserved festival special train have been increased and this train will run from July 3 to August 1.
The train will depart from New Delhi Railway Station twice a week, every Wednesday and Sunday, and from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station every Thursday and Monday.
They further said that a new train will also start from New Delhi on July 3, while from Katra this train will run on July 4 and will have halts at Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Junction, Ambala Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt,  Jammu Tawi and Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur railway station on both sides.
“At the same time, the weekly special train running between Safdarjung and Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur will also make five additional trips and it will start operating from July 1 till July 30.”
Train number 04141 will run from Safdarjung Railway Station on every Monday whereas train number 04142 will run from Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Railway Station on every Tuesday, they said. (Agencies)

JammuAndKashmir | 19 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Of SHD Transferred
DG BSF Reviews Troop Readiness Along Jammu IB
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

