DG BSF Reviews Troop Readiness Along Jammu IB

Jammu: The Director General Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agrawal, on Friday reviewed the operational readiness of the troops deployed along the International Border in the Jammu Frontier.



As per the official spokesman, DG Agarwal reviewed the operational readiness of the BSF troops deployed at Samba border area. He received detailed briefing from the Sector Commander and Battalion Commandants. The DG BSF, who arrived here Thursday on a two-day, interacted with the jawans, commending their dedication and professionalism.

The IG BSF Jammu, DK Boora, gave a comprehensive presentation to the DG covering crucial aspects of border security and BSF's strategies for maintaining domination along the Jammu IB, said the spokesman.