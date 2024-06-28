back to top
Search
JammuDG BSF Reviews Troop Readiness Along Jammu IB
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

DG BSF Reviews Troop Readiness Along Jammu IB

By: Northlines

Date:

: The Director General Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agrawal, on Friday reviewed the operational readiness of the troops deployed along the Border in the  Jammu Frontier.


As per the official spokesman, DG Agarwal reviewed the operational readiness of the BSF troops deployed at Samba border area. He received detailed briefing from the Sector Commander and Battalion Commandants. The DG BSF, who arrived here Thursday on a two-day, interacted with the jawans, commending their dedication and professionalism.
The IG BSF  Jammu, DK Boora, gave a comprehensive presentation to the DG covering crucial aspects of border security and BSF's strategies for maintaining domination along the Jammu IB, said the spokesman.

Previous article
Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Railways To Add Special Trains, Trips From July 3
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Railways To Add Special Trains, Trips From July 3

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 28: In view of the two-month long...

JammuAndKashmir | 19 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Of SHD Transferred

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 28: The Sheep Husbandry Department (SHD) today...

JammuAndKashmir | 4 Dy Directors, Equivalent Officers Of AHD Transferred

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 28: The Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) today...

JammuAndKashmir | Flash Floods Hit Thathri Town, Disrupt Vehicular Traffic

Northlines Northlines -
Bhadarwah, Jun 28: Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Railways To Add Special Trains, Trips From...

JammuAndKashmir | 19 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Of SHD Transferred

Money Laundering Act—tough bail provisions, summons, property seizure, and Vijay Madan...