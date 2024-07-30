back to top
    Amarnath Yatra 2024 | 4.66 Lac devotees have 'Darshan' in 31 days

    Another batch of 1,477 devotees left Jammu for on Tuesday, taking the total number to 4.66 lakh pilgrims who have performed the ongoing so far, said the officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which manages the affairs of the Himalayan Yatra.

    The Yatra started on June 29 and will conclude after 52 days on August 19 coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.
    Tuesday's batch of 1,477 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in two escorted convoys.
    “The first escorted convoy of 13 vehicles carrying 377 Yatris left at 3.25 a.m. for the North Kashmir Baltal base camp. The second escorted convoy of 39 vehicles carrying 1,100 Yatris also left at the same time for the South Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp. Both convoys are expected to reach the Valley before midday today,” the officials said.
    Due to extraordinary arrangements of security made by the CAPFs and J&K Police, the Yatra has been proceeding peacefully and smoothly this year.
    The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that this ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.
    The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas. Devotees approach the cave shrine either from the traditional South Kashmir Pahalgam route or the North Kashmir Baltal route.
    The Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis is 48 Km long and takes the pilgrims 4-5 days to reach the shrine. The Baltal-Cave shrine axis is 14 Km long and takes one day for the devotees to have ‘darshan' and return to the base camp. (Agencies)

    2 Killed, 20 Injured As 18 Coaches Of Howrah-Mumbai Mail Derail In Jharkhand
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

