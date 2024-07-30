back to top
    Budget 2024 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce J&K appropriation bill in lok sabha today

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 30: The discussion on the Union and Budget of and Kashmir will continue in the on Tuesday, according to the lower house's list of business.

    On the day, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25.
    Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move a motion in the Lok Sabha for the election to the Committee on Official Language while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal would move motions for the election of two members each for the Coffee Board, Spices Board, Rubber Board, Tea Board, and Marine Products Export Development Authority.
    Similarly, Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh is slated to move a motion for the election of four members to the Central Silk Board. According to the list of business, MoS Commerce Jitin Prasada will make statements in the Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in various reports of the Standing Committee on Commerce. (Agencies)

    Amarnath Yatra 2024 | 4.66 Lac devotees have ‘Darshan’ in 31 days
