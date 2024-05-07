All is not well in GMC Doda: Principal transferred prematurely

Jammu Tawi, May 6: All is not well in Government Medical College (GMC) Doda where the incumbent Principal Dr. Puja Vimesh has been transferred after she expressed her unwillingness to work in the institution.

As per KNO news agency, the decision to appoint a new principal is expected to be taken soon and the name of professor in community medicine of GMC Jammu is doing the rounds.

Sources said that that few officials of GMC Doda were not allowing Dr. Puja Vimesh to work and her decisions weren't being implemented on the ground.

Dr. Puja Vimesh was appointed as Principal GMC Doda in January 2023 and she joined on February 1, 2023 for the period of five years but she was transferred prematurely.

“There were people who were sabotaging her work in the college which irked her. She had to shuttle between Jammu and Doda because of her work in super specialty hospital Jammu and discharging her duty as Principal GMC Doda. When she wasn't in the college at Doda, things were made more complex,” said a source.

Due to the unfavourable atmosphere and pressure being mounted on her, Dr. Puja Vimesh was taken to GMC Jammu after she fainted in Doda and she regained consciousness in GMC Jammu. “Since then she hasn't visited GMC Doda as she had taken sick leave after suffering health issues,” the source added.

Now, she has been transferred and the purpose of those who were working against her in GMC Doda has been served.

GMC Doda is one of the five new medical colleges established by the Government of India in 2014 during Ghulam Nabi Azad's tenure as union health minister. The GMC is already facing a tough time as not many expert doctors are willing to work in this college due to many reasons and the transfer of Dr. Puja Vimesh will further aggravate the situation and will make it murkier