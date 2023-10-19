Airtel in partnership with Ericsson tests India’s first RedCap technology on its 5G network

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India's premier communications solutions provider and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced the successful testing of Ericsson's pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software on the Airtel 5G network. Carried out in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. using its 5G RedCap test module, the testing on 5G TDD network represents the first implementation and validation of RedCap in India.

Ericsson RedCap is a new radio access network (RAN) software solution that creates new 5G use cases and enables more 5G connections from devices such as smartwatches, other wearables, and industrial sensors and AR/VR devices.

Commenting on the testing, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel says,“At Airtel we are constantly pushing the boundaries on technological innovations to find ways to enhance customer experience. The successful testing of RedCap technology on our network will enable futuristic IoT broadband adoption for devices including wearables and industrial sensors in a way that is both cost and energy efficient. RedCap's broader applicability, will further our innovation agenda to bring out newer applications for consumers, industries and enterprises.”

Sandeep Hingorani, Head of Network Solutions for Customer Unit Bharti at Ericsson states, “With our customers like Airtel continuously investing in network capabilities to seize the opportunities offered by 5G, the commercialization of RedCap capabilities will enable them to grow their consumer business and enable new industry applications, all while improving network performance and energy efficiency.”