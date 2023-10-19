From Kiara, Raashii, to Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna : 5 Actresses Dominating Pan-India Cinema

NL Corresspondent

Mumbai: The Indian film industry is undergoing a transformation with the rise of Pan-India movies. These films, often made in multiple languages, are bringing together talent from across the country. Among the many actors and actresses making a mark in this new era of Indian cinema, here are a few talented women who are taking the industry by storm.

Samantha Prabhu:

Samantha Prabhu, known for her work in Telugu and Tamil cinema, has also ventured into the digital space. Her acting in films like “Rangasthalam” and “Oh! Baby”, has garnered critical acclaim while her latest Netflix film “Kushi” in both Hindi and Telugu is doing wonders at the Pan-India level. Samantha's willingness to experiment with roles and genres has earned her a dedicated fan base.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani's journey from Bollywood to Pan Indian cinema has been remarkable. Her breakthrough role in the Telugu film “Bharat Ane Nenu” opposite Mahesh Babu catapulted her to stardom. Her impressive work in Hindi and Telugu films, including “Kabir Singh” and “Laxmii,” , “Satyaprem Ki Katha” , “Jugjugg Jeeyo” solidified her position as a Pan-India actress. She is now working on Ram Charan Starrer Game Changer which is said to be a pan Indian film directed by S. Shankar.

Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde has emerged as a prominent actress in the Telugu and Hindi film industries. Her roles in Telugu movies like “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” and “Radhe Shyam” have showcased her acting prowess. Hegde, who also featured in films such as “Beast”, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, will play the female lead in an upcoming action thriller film, headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

Raashii Khanna:

With her captivating performances in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, Raashii Khanna has earned a reputation as a versatile actress. Her acting skills and on-screen charisma have made her a sought-after name in Pan-India cinema. The actress has started shooting for her upcoming film starring Siddu Jonnalgadda called “Telusu Kada” which attracted a lot of attention with its recently released teaser. Making her Bollywood film debut with Dharma Productions' “Yodha” Raashii Khanna will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra soon.

Rashmika Mandanna:

Rashmika Mandanna, often referred to as the “Karnataka Crush,” has been a revelation in the South Indian film industry. Her films such as “Mission Majnu”, “ Pushpa The Rise- Part 1”, “Sita Ramam” are speedingly carving her Pan Indian image. Rashmika's refreshing screen presence and natural acting have made her a popular choice for Pan-India projects.

The world of Indian cinema is witnessing a refreshing wave of talented actresses who are not confined by regional boundaries. Raashii Khanna, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Prabhu, and Rashmika Mandanna are just a few examples of actresses who are making their presence felt in Pan-India movies.