    Air Marshal SP Dharkar To Be The Next IAF Vice Chief
    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    New Delhi: Ace fighter pilot Air Marshal SP Dharkar has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of Air Staff. He would be succeeding incumbent Air Marshal AP Singh, who has been designated as the next Chief of Air Staff.

    Dharkar would be assuming his new appointment after the new Chief takes over. Dharkar– an experienced fighter pilot with over 3600 hours of flying. He is an alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College Dehradun, Academy Pune, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Air War College, USA. Commissioned in June 1985, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor, Fighter Strike Leader, and Instrument Rating Instructor and Examiner and has also been an Air Force Examiner.

    During his illustrious career, he has commanded a frontline fighter squadron and a Fighter Flying Training Establishment. He has instructional experience in conducting Professional Military for medium and senior level officers at the Defence Services Staff College and at the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad. He has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Training) at Air Headquarters and Air Defence Commander at Headquarters Eastern Air Command.

     

     

     

