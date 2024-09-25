back to top
Search
    India3 IIMs, ISB Hyderabad among world’s top 100 for MBA courses
    India

    3 IIMs, ISB Hyderabad among world’s top 100 for MBA courses

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    Three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian School of Business, Hyderabad have figured in 's top 100 for their MBA courses, according to QS rankings announced on Wednesday.  The three IIMs are IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta. Also, the three B-schools have been ranked among top 50 for employability.

    Fourteen Indian full-time MBA programmes have secured a spot in QS' global list for 2025, including three new entries.  Stanford School of Business in the US continues to be at the top spot among B-schools for the fifth consecutive year.  The QS Global MBA and Business Master's Rankings 2025 spans 58 countries and territories, analysing the world's 340 best global MBAs and a series of specialised high-demand Business Master's Rankings, including Master's in Management, , Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management.

    “These rankings offer independent insights for career-driven students navigating the global business landscape. By providing a detailed comparative analysis, these rankings help prospective students make informed decisions about programs that align with their career goals.

    “Whether aiming to lead in corporations, innovate in start-ups, or impact the public sector, students can use these insights as they shape their professional paths,” said QS CEO Jessica Turner.  “Indian institutions are increasingly nurturing leaders prepared to navigate today's complex and dynamic business environments. The strong showing of IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Calcutta — particularly in employability and alumni impact — demonstrates 's ability to shape top-tier global talent.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Air Marshal SP Dharkar To Be The Next IAF Vice Chief
    Next article
    SC cautions courts against misogynistic comments, says no part of India can be called Pakistan
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Cong, allies don’t like peace in J-K; want to bring back Art 370: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Sonipat (Haryana), Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    President Murmu to visit Siachen base camp on Thursday

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sep 25: President Droupadi Murmu will on...

    Air Marshal SP Dharkar appointed as the next IAF Vice Chief

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sept 25: Ace fighter pilot Air Marshal...

    KVK-Reasi gets ‘Best KVK Award’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Reasi: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi under the aegis...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong, allies don’t like peace in J-K; want to bring back...

    President Murmu to visit Siachen base camp on Thursday

    Air Marshal SP Dharkar appointed as the next IAF Vice Chief