Ahead Of Budget Session, Govt Convenes All-Party Meeting On Tuesday

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Government has called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the Budget session.

It is a customary practice ahead of every session as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

It will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present the full-fledged budget.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address. (Agencies)