After poll debacle, PDP vows to rebuild and reconnect

Srinagar, Oct 24: Over two weeks after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was virtually routed in the Assembly election, the party's top leadership held a meeting to review the poll performance.

The party vowed to rebuild and reconnect.

PDP had bagged 28 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls and this time the party won only three seats. This was the worst electoral result of the PDP since its formation 25 years back in 1999.

The review meeting was chaired by party President Mehbooba Mufti and attended by senior leaders and contesting candidates.

A PDP spokesperson said the meeting focused on reviewing the party's performance in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and strategizing future actions.

The spokesperson said that the principles and ideas on which the PDP was founded remain highly relevant.

“We consider these principles the most appropriate remedy for the problems faced by Jammu and Kashmir. At the core of our mission is dialogue, and the current pervasive situation demands addressing the root cause. Regardless of electoral outcomes, the PDP has an essential role to play. We will continue raising issues concerning the people and extend support to the government wherever our voice can contribute to securing constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson added.

The PDP spokesperson stated that the party will draft detailed proposals to strengthen its grassroots presence and reconnect with the public. The party aims to highlight its achievements and reaffirm itself as a viable democratic alternative.

He further noted that the PDP is willing to support any party that shares its mission of safeguarding public rights.

“Despite sustained assaults on the PDP, including a mass exodus of leaders, MLAs, and MLCs, this election has demonstrated that the PDP is here to stay. We are committed to rebuilding, addressing our weaknesses from the recent polls, and expanding our worker base to ensure effective voter mobilization in future elections.”

The party stressed that it is preparing for the upcoming municipal, panchayat, and District Development Council (DDC) elections with renewed vigor. “Our well-structured grassroots network will be activated in line with the political vision of our founder, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed,” the spokesperson said.

The PDP also highlighted the potential of its younger members, many of whom have left established careers to join politics. “These young talents are crucial to the party's future, and their political skills will be honed under the guidance of senior leaders,” the spokesperson added.

During the meeting, the party leadership reiterated its historical commitment to providing a credible democratic alternative.