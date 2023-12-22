AE arrested for accepting bribe

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR, Dec 21: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended Tanveer Ahmad, an Assistant Engineer at the BDO office in Surasyar Chadoora, Budgam district after he was caught accepting a bribe.

The arrest was made following a complaint, and a significant amount of cash was seized from the engineer.

An FIR was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and an investigation is ongoing.

The accused was caught red-handed during a successful trap operation conducted by the ACB’s team, and further inquiries are being conducted at a local police station.

SHARE
Previous articleWinter vacations in Degree Colleges from Dec 27
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR