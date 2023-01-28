Advisor Bhatnagar reviews preparation ‘Khelo India National Winter Games’

Gulmarg, Jan 27: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Friday visited famous tourist destination Gulmarg and chaired a meeting at Golf Club here to review arrangements for the upcoming third edition of ‘Khelo India National Winter Games’.

The third edition of ‘Khelo India National Winter Games’ is being held under the Khelo-India Sports Initiative of the Union Government from 10th to 14th February 2023.

Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized upon the district administration and concerned private agencies to put in place all arrangements well in advance for successful conduct of this mega sports carnival. He delved upon officers and different stakeholders to maintain close coordination and synergy for smooth conduct of the event.

While reviewing other aspects related to the event, the Advisor exhorted upon the officers that all necessary arrangements like accommodation, lodging and other facilities for the players should be put in place well in advance to avoid any last minute rush. He directed the officers to establish a Joint Control Room manned by the senior officials for any kind of exigency during the event.

It was given out that this year around 2000 athletes from different parts of the country will converge on the snow-bound slopes of Gulmarg during the event to compete in different categories of sports.

The meeting was also informed that the notable sports activities, which will be the hallmark attractions of the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games’, will include SnowShoe Race, Ice Skating, Ice Hockey, Skiing, Nordic Ski, Snowboarding, Ski Mountaineering and Ice Stock besides other activities.