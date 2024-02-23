Advanced state-of-the-art cath lab launched

Bathinda: An advanced state-of-the-art cath lab facility was launched at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Bathinda on Thursday.Speaking at the launch, Dr. Ishtiyaq Masood, cardiology head said that our department is equipped with cutting edge diagnostic systems like echo doppler, treadmill system, and holter monitoring system.Coronary interventions including primary angioplasty for heart attacks are available 24×7 in the department, he informed.In addition to this, complex coronary and non-coronary interventions including pacemaker implantation, ICD/combo device insertion are being done routinely, he said.This latest Cath lab that has been installed is a revolutionary imaging system that offers exceptional technology with excellent contrast resolution, he maintained.Dr. Satwinder Singh Sabharwal, unit head said, “The newly launched Cath Lab is backed up by 8 bedded CCU and IABP support. The department is run by a team of skilled doctors, nurses, and technical staff who have been trained in the best cardiac centers around the country, thus presenting a fine blend of technology and manpower. This facility will provide people of the region with enhanced care as we strongly believe in the right to quality and affordable healthcare for all.”