Adm devises policy for Inter-Deptt deputation of employees

Jammu Tawi, Jan 30: The Jammu and Kashmir government Monday devised a policy for effective utilization of manpower here by the means of inter-departmental deputation of employees based on their technical and professional qualifications.

The government said that the move was aimed to utilize the under-utilized services from a large pool of skilled employees in the government.

The General Administration Department (GAD) said the policy shall govern the deputation of employees possessing higher educational and technical qualifications outside their parent departments where their specific skill-sets or qualifications can be put to better use, consistent with the requirements of the borrowing departments.

The administration in a communiqué while stating the objectives of the policy said, “Developmental departments like Public Works (RnB) Department, Agriculture Production Department, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Housing and Urban Development Department, Information Technology Department etc are facing dearth of technically and professionally qualified employees.”

“There is a large pool of skilled employees in the government, whose services are currently being under-utilized. Skill mapping and optimum utilization of the mapped skills are among the fundamental tools for good governance,” it reads.

GAD further said that in order to ensure efficient utilization of human resource and with a view to match demand and supply for improving efficiency in governance, a need was felt to utilize the services of these qualified technical and professional employees effectively. “This shall address the skill-gaps in various technical and developmental departments and provide employees an opportunity to put their specific skill-sets to the best possible use.”

About the procedure for utilization of services in other departments, the administration said, “The initiation for process of utilization of services of qualified these employees shall be at the level of the department that intends to utilize the services of an employee with such qualifications as may be suitable for the better functioning of the department, or at the level of the technically and professionally qualified employee who is desirous of providing their services in such a department where their higher qualification or skill-sets may be better utilized.”

“An employee desirous of offering his or her technical or professional services to another department may visit a designated window, which shall be made available on the e-HRMS portal, through their CPIS ID and submit a form prescribed for the purpose, along with copies of the relevant certificates, degrees and diplomas,” it reads.

GAD said that the employee shall also provide reasonable justification as to how their services shall be better utilized in the department where they intend to provide his or her services.

It also said that an alternative, the department that intends to utilize the services of an technically or professionally qualified employee may submit an application in format prescribed for the purpose, along with the details of such employees whose services they intend to utilize, to the Screening Committee headed by the Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department.

The administration added that for the purpose of this policy, a Screening Committee comprising of five members will be constituted, which shall scrutinize all the applications for utilization of services of qualified technical or professional employees received from the different departments.

About the Period for utilization of services, GAD said, “The services of an employee will be initially utilized on deputation for a period of one year from the date the incumbent employee is relieved from the parent department.”

It also said that the period of utilization of services may be extended, provided both the parent department and the borrowing department mutually agree upon the extension. “The decision of the Screening Committee shall be final and binding in the matter relating to extension in deputation. Such extension shall be for a maximum period of one year at a time, but the maximum term of deputation shall not, under any circumstances, exceed four years.”

The administration also said that if the department expresses intent to retain an official beyond the prescribed tenure, it shall initiate a proposal for seeking concurrence of the parent department three months before the date of expiry of the tenure.

“In no case shall the borrowing department retain an official beyond the sanctioned term, unless prior approval of the Competent Authority to grant further extension has been obtained on the recommendation of Screening Committee after concurrence of the Finance Department,” it reads