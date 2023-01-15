Adequate Precautions Taken To Ensure Smooth Republic Day Celebrations, Says Army Officer

SRINAGAR, Jan 15: A robust security grid is in place and adequate precautions have been taken to ensure smooth and joyous celebrations of the Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir on January 26, a senior Army officer said on Sunday.

“Things are under control. It (Republic Day) comes every year…. We take adequate precautions and are prepared both from the operational point of view as well as from the logistics point of view,” General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s 19 Infantry Division, Major General Ajay Chandpuria, told reporters in Baramulla.

He said a robust security grid has been put in place and all arrangements, coordination and synergy with the stakeholders are being ensured.

Maj. Gen. Chandpuria said the situation in north Kashmir is nearly normal.

He said there was no bandh in 2022 in the region and economic, social and educational activities went on uninterrupted.

The Army officer said the youngsters here are greatly aspirational, they are looking forward to a bright future and with the pace of development, there is every reason to be positive and optimistic about 2023.

“Opportunities are there and the youngsters are very eager. Whichever way we are able to support them, in terms of skill development, increasing awareness about the opportunities, all possible help, including financial, we will provide,” he said.

Earlier, the Army celebrated the 75th Army Day to remember the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British commander-in-chief, in 1949 and became the first Indian commander-in-chief of independent India.

The Army Day celebrations commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla.

Maj. Gen. Chandpuria saluted the supreme sacrifice of all the Army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, reiterating his unstinted support to the “Veer Naris” and the next of kin of the slain soldiers.

He assured the country that the Army’s “Dagger Division” is operationally ready to deal with any nefarious designs of the country’s enemies.