‘Aaya Ram, gaya Ram’: Mallikarjun Kharge on Nitish Kumar’s flip-flop

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday he knew Nitish Kumar was on his way out but stayed silent to keep the INDIA bloc intact.

“There are many people like ‘aaya Ram, gaya Ram' in the country. Earlier, he and I were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu ji and Tejashwi ji, they also said Nitish Kumar was going. We already knew this, but did not say anything in order to keep the INDIA bloc intact,” the Congress chief said. Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the political drama in Bihar had been orchestrated to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of which “the PM is scared”.

In a post on X, Jairam said that the people of Bihar would not forgive Nitish for this betrayal. “Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours…,” Jairam said.



Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Nitish Kumar was a master in the art of taking U-turns.