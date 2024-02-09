AAP to hold meeting on February 13 to decide on Lok Sabha candidates’ names for 3 states

New Delhi, Feb 9: The AAP will hold a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee on February 13 to decide on the names of the Lok Sabha candidates for Gujarat, Haryana, and Goa, a party source said on Friday.



In a sign of exasperation over protracted seat-sharing talks with its INDIA bloc partner Congress, the AAP on Thursday declared party candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

“The party's PAC will meet on February 13 to decide on the names of the candidates for Gujarat, Goa and Haryana,” the source said.

Aam Aadmi Party national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak announced party leaders Manoj Dhanohar, Bhabhen Chaudhary, and Rishi Raj candidates from Dibrugarh, Guwahati, and Sonitpur, in that order.

Pathak, in a press conference at AAP headquarters here, said the party is left with little time ahead of the polls.



Earlier, the AAP leaders had said that the party was in talks with the Congress over seat-sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Goa.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already announced Chaitar Vasava as the party's candidate from Bharuch seat in Gujarat.