Search
IndiaAAP MEMBERS DEMAND KEJRIWAL’S RELEASE, STORM DELHI ASSEMBLY WELL
India

AAP MEMBERS DEMAND KEJRIWAL’S RELEASE, STORM DELHI ASSEMBLY WELL

By: Northlines

Date:

The AAP has launched a social media campaign on 26 March with the party leaders changing their display pictures to one depicting Kejriwal behind bars, with the caption which reads:“Modi ka sabse bada dar, Kejriwal”. As the Assembly proceedings began on Wednesday, AAP leaders stormed into the well of the House raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre and demanding Kejriwal's immediate release from the ED custody. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, including cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, took their social media campaign to the Delhi Assembly as they came dressed in yellow T-shirts with slogans, such as “Mai bhi Kejriwal” (I too am Kejriwal) and “Modi ka sabse bada dar, Kejriwal” (Modi's greatest fear, Kejriwal), printed on them.

Previous article
INDIA BLOC’S BIHAR LIST READY: RJD GETS 26, CONGRESS 9 AND LEFT 5 LOK SABHA SEATS
Next article
SP NOMINATIONS: CONFUSION GALORE AS SEATS SEE MULTIPLE CANDIDATES
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mayor inaugurates evening OPD at Paras Health Panchkula

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, March 31: Panchkula Mayor Mr. Kulbhushan Goyal inaugurated...

CBIC issues guidelines for GST investigation; prior approval for big Cos

Northlines Northlines -
AGENCIES New Delhi, Mar 31: GST field officers will now...

PM Modi trying to do match-fixing in polls: Rahul

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, Mar 31: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

ED seeks Apple’s help to unlock Kejriwal’s iPhone

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Last Thursday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court extended the custody...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mayor inaugurates evening OPD at Paras Health Panchkula

CBIC issues guidelines for GST investigation; prior approval for big Cos

Chinese firms suspend work on 3 projects in Pakistan, Workers plan...