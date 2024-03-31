AAP MEMBERS DEMAND KEJRIWAL’S RELEASE, STORM DELHI ASSEMBLY WELL

The AAP has launched a social media campaign on 26 March with the party leaders changing their display pictures to one depicting Kejriwal behind bars, with the caption which reads:“Modi ka sabse bada dar, Kejriwal”. As the Assembly proceedings began on Wednesday, AAP leaders stormed into the well of the House raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre and demanding Kejriwal's immediate release from the ED custody. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, including cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, took their social media campaign to the Delhi Assembly as they came dressed in yellow T-shirts with slogans, such as “Mai bhi Kejriwal” (I too am Kejriwal) and “Modi ka sabse bada dar, Kejriwal” (Modi's greatest fear, Kejriwal), printed on them.