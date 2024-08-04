back to top
    87 roads shut in Himachal following heavy rain, MeT sounds yellow alert for 5 days

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 4: A total of 87 roads are closed in Pradesh due to incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the past five days.

    The local meteorological office has issued a yellow alert of heavy showers, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till August 8 (Thursday).

    Of the roads closed for vehicular traffic, 30 are shut in Kullu, 25 in Mandi, 14 in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Shimla, seven in Kangra, and two in Kinnaur district, according to the state emergency operation centre.

    As many as 41 transformers and 66 water supply schemes have also been disrupted, the centre added.

    Intermittent rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh with Hamirpur receiving the highest rainfall at 54 mm since Friday evening, followed by Berthin and Dharamshala 19 mm each, Neri 11 mm, Kangra 9,7 mm, Kukumseri 9.6 mm, Sundernagar 8.1 mm, Manali and Chamba 6 mm each and Bajaura 5 mm.

    The MeT also cautioned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas and damage to plantations and standing crops, vulnerable structures and ‘kutcha' houses due to strong winds, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

    Rain-related incidents have claimed 79 lives between June 27 and August 3 and caused losses amounting to Rs 663 crore, officials said.

    Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night recording a low of 12.1 degrees Celsius while Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius.

