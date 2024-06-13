8 Terror handlers declared proclaimed offenders

back to top
Jammu Kashmir
Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar, June 12: A court has declared eight militant handlers based in Pakistan as proclaimed offenders in the Baramulla district.

According to the police, the eight people have been absconding for years, and notices were pasted on their houses by officers.

The Court of Sub Judge Uri declared eight terror handlers-Mohammad Azad, Naseer Ahmad, both residents of Kundi Barjala, Kareem Din of Jabla Uri, Mohammad Hafeez Mir of Bada Gowahalan, Meer Ahmad of Singtung Gowhalan, Bashir Ahmed of Dardkoot, Showkat Ahmed Paswal of Gowhallan, and Ahad Bhat of Souhara-as proclaimed offenders on the application moved by Baramulla Police.

Police said that several cases were registered against the eight handlers.

“The terror handlers are presently at PoJK/Pakistan and are working with different terrorist outfits,” police said.

Police said proclamation orders under Section 87 CrPC have been obtained from the court against the eight terror handlers, which have been pasted at their residences and public places with the directions of the court.

“They have asked to present themselves before the Court of Law within one month, failing which process for attachment of property under Section 88 CrPC shall be initiated against them,” police said.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

