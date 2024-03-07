7 Low-Carb Foods Great for Weight Loss and Reducing Belly Fat

Low carbohydrate foods for weight loss​

The latest conversations around the importance of fitness served as a wake-up call. An increasing number of people across the globe have begun adopting a balanced and healthier lifestyle. Considering this, many health enthusiasts are veering towards a strict exercise regimen besides experimenting and following different forms of diet. In this backdrop, a low carb diet is slowly gaining popularity in India and overseas.

Besides warding off lifestyle diseases like heart attack, high blood pressure and diabetes, a low-carb diet also increases the metabolism and gives an overall feeling of wellness. Low carb diet is a great way to shed off extra calories and drop unhealthy eating habits while ensuring that the body remains fine and there is no craving for junk foods and carbonated food drinks.

Two of the main reasons why low carb diets spell good news for people is that they are rich in proteins and they are great at boosting metabolism which helps burn fat faster and suppress appetite by giving a feeling of fullness. This in turn, prevents snacking between meals or at odd times thereby ushering a healthier lifestyle.

Eggs​



Eggs are low on carbohydrates but richer in proteins and healthy fats. Beginning the day with an egg—whether a boiled egg, omelette or other forms—ensures that the body kick starts the day with energy and keeps the abdomen full.

Berries

Incorporating berries like gooseberry, blackberry, blueberry, and strawberry into a low-carb diet can be transformative for weight loss and overall well-being. Rich in polyphenols, these berries boost immunity and help ward off allergies, diseases, and certain illnesses. Notably, the presence of anthocyanin, a flavonoid, aids in combating colds and respiratory infections.

Bell pepper​

According to Deepak Pal, sports and functional nutritionist, SENS Clinic, “A large sweet pepper or bell pepper contains 137 percent of the daily value of vitamin C and just 5.5 grams of carbohydrates. It's also a great way to make the food more colourful and appetising. They are also a rich source of iron and prevent anaemia and they curb overeating in a big way.”

Chia seeds​

These have zero cholesterol and are also gluten free. They are also laden with proteins, calcium and support a healthy metabolic function.

Besides these, white meat and seafood are also considered low carb foods. Also, vegetables like mushrooms, broccoli and eggplant score high alongside fruits like apricots. It's important to remember that a low carb diet will be most effective when combined with physical activities like brisk walking, exercising and more.