58 Held For Drug Peddling In Baramulla This Year

SRINAGAR, March 1: Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district have arrested 58 persons so far this year for allegedly being involved in drug peddling, officials said.

Police also seized contraband worth over Rs 3 crore in the black market during January and February from the district. A police statement said 40 cases were registered in Baramulla district against drug peddlers this year, they said. Narcotic substances including 3.14 gram brown sugar, 152 gram of heroin, over 4.5 kilos of charas, 58.20 kilos of poppy straw were seized from the district, police said.

Nine vehicles that were used by the drug peddlers were also seized in the first two months. Drug trafficking has become a major challenge for the J&K police which has launched a major crackdown against the peddlers across the valley.