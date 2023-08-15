50 dead in landslides, cloudburst, 12 killed in Shimla; CM Sukhu calls toll unprecedented

Shimla, Aug 14: In devastation unheard of in the state, the death toll in rain-related incidents has crossed 50 in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

Sukhu said the death and destruction caused by incessant rainfall in Himachal is unprecedented. He said it has never happened that over 50 people have been killed in just 24 hours. He said the numbers could rise as many people are still trapped.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing Himachal that has triggered rain-related incidents such as landslides, mudslides, flash-floods, and cloudbursts. The state capital Shimla and Mandi have emerged as the worst-hit districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the state for Monday and had predicted rainfall above 204.4 mm.

The incessant rains and resultant deaths and destruction have dampened the Independence Day celebrations in Himachal and CM Sukhu has cancelled all cultural events. He said only ceremonial flag-hoisting will take place and all police and disaster response personnel engaged in Independence Day duties have been pressed into relief and rescue work.

Out of over 50 deaths, 12 have been reported in two incidents in Shimla and 19 people died in Mandi, which has emerged as the worst-hit district.

All schools and colleges in the state were closed on Monday. According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

The weather office predicted extremely heavy rains in nine out of 12 districts of the state, barring Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, on Monday and issued a yellow warning for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the hill state and termed the loss of lives due to the deluge as “extremely distressing”.

Heavy rains battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides that blocked several roads, including the key Shimla-Chandigarh road. In total, 752 roads are blocked in the state as per the state emergency operation centre.

Kangra received 273 mm of rain since Sunday evening followed by Dharamshala 250 mm, Sundernagar 168 mm, Mandi 140 mm, Jubbarhatti 132 mm, Shimla 126 mm, Berthin 120 mm, Dhaula Kuan 111 mm and Nahan 107 mm.

The weather department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains on Tuesday and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 18.