5 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Nov 17 : Five terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.



“The bodies of the slain terrorists are being retrieved and the area is being sanitised. Five bodies have been sighted through drones,” a senior police officer said.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area on Thursday, the officials said.

The search operation turned into a gun battle as the terrorists opened fire towards the security personnel, they added.



While the security forces maintained a tight cordon around the area where the ultras are trapped, the operation was suspended overnight, the officials said.



Gunshots were exchanged early on Friday after a night-long lull at Samno in Nehama area of Kulgam, officials said.

The house where the terrorists were hiding caught fire in the exchange of fire this morning, forcing the militants to come out.



Further details are awaited.