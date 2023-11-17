Art historian BN Goswamy passes away

An indomitable name in the world of arts, Dr BN Goswamy eminent art historian and art critic ruled the hearts of art lovers. It was only more than a fortnight ago that he released his latest book, ‘The Indian Cat: Stories, Paintings, Poetry, and Proverbs'. Who would have thought the scholar who held listeners in a magical spell with an insightful lecture would be gone in a few days.



Scholar of miniature art, with incredible grasp over Pahari painting, here was an academician who decoded the complexity of arts for a layman without compromising the scholarly merit of his subject.

He was the author of over 20 books and recipient of Padma Bhushan. Chandigarh, where he lived, had the privilege of this special resident embellishing its artscape.

A regular columnist for The Tribune, his writings were avidly followed. With an uncanny eye for artistic aesthetics and perceptive insight, even a word of praise from him would gladden the hearts of artists. He commanded respect bordering on reverence among the artistic fraternity and exuded a magnetic charishma.

Eloquence of speech matched the lucidity of his written word. Apart from tracing the genealogy of renowned miniaturists such as Pandit Seu, Nainsukh and Manaku, he published books—‘Nainsukh of Guler: A Great Indian Painter from a Small Hill-State', ‘Pahari Masters: Court Painters of Northern India', ‘Painters at the Sikh Court', and ‘Essence of Indian Art'.



Among his notable works are ‘Painted Visions: The Goenka Collection of Indian Paintings'. ‘The Spirit of Indian Painting: Close Encounters with 101 Great Works'. His book on noted artist Sakti Burman titled ‘Sakti Burman: A Private Universe', is yet another testimony of his understanding of arts to which he devoted a lifetime.

Born on August 15, 1933 at Sargodha (now in Pakistan), he bid adieu to this mortal world on November 17, 2023.



His rich legacy will live forever, but the void will never be filled. Emulating his accomplishments would be a tall order. Few men can give up a position of privilege to pursue their passion. How he quit IAS to devote a lifetime to research and academics is the stuff of fables. In his illustrious career, he occupied many important positions. He was the former vice chairman of the Sarabhai Foundation of Ahmedabad, which runs the Calico Museum of Textiles and is credited with developing the Museum of Fine Arts as its director.