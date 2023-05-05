5 soldiers martyred as Rajouri gunfight continues

JAMMU: In the ongoing operation in the Rajouri sector, three soldiers who were critically injured in the morning have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. With this, a total of 5 jawans have been martyred and one officer has sustained injury. According to reports, the gunfight took place in the Kesari area of Kandi hamlet in Rajouri district on Friday morning. The joint teams of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area. Officials further informed that mobile internet services have been suspended in Rajouri.
